Guinness World Record set by East Texas motorcycle enthusiasts

PARIS, Texas (KETK) – Bringing a world record back to the states, the previous holder for the largest parade of Harley Davidson motorcycles was achieved in 2010 by a group in Greece.

Now, the record is held by Adam Sandoval who organized a group of 3,497 motorcycle enthusiasts to ride the streets of Paris on October 5, 2019.

Following the 2010 achievement in Greece, Sandoval made it his mission to bring the record back to the USA. However, he failed three times then joined forces with Paris Harley-Davidson hoping 2019 would be the year.

With Paris Harley-Davidson coordinating the event, Sandoval was free to focus on marketing where he reached more than 750,000 followers on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, according to the Guinness website.

“After hearing about the record set in Greece, it didn’t seem right for a world record involving an American icon was set overseas, I just thought with all the American riders and all these American motorcycles on the road here, it was a record we could break,” Sandoval told Guinness World Records.

In the days leading up to the event, riders from 48 states including Canada began pouring into Texas to join.

The event took place on an airport tarmac in sweltering 90-degree Fahrenheit heat, according to the Guinness website.

Official adjudicator, Mike Marcotte, was on the site to confirm the record, which Sandoval achieved with 3,497 motorcycles.

In addition to the world record, more than $54,000 in registration proceeds were donated to Motorcycle Missions, a non-profit organization that teaches Veterans and First Responders how to build and fabricate motorcycles, according to the Guinness website.