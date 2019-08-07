GROWTH: Lockheed Martin expansion brings 125 jobs coming to Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – In 1995 Lockheed Martin opened a small facility in Lufkin, but over time that small space quickly grew to employ more than 200 people.

Now the company has expanded even further and will bring in an estimated 125 new jobs.

“Our operations focus on advanced electronics manufacturing for missiles and fire control programs. This expansion expands our materials center,” said Anthony Pittman, Lockheed Martin Lufkin Operations Site Director.

This new space will allow them to improve and increase their inventory levels and to grow their production rates.

“They could have chosen to go anywhere. There was competition for this expansion but they made the right decision,” said Sate Representative Trent Ashby.

Pittman said it was a “no-brainer” when it came to extending its facility to Lufkin.

“Lockheed Martin has facilities all over the world and they chose Lufkin, Texas, and we are thrilled to death,” said Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown.

“What makes Lufkin key is our workforce,” said Pittman. “We have a workforce and employee base that is second to none. The men and women who work at Lockheed Martin Lufkin Operations truly are the best in the field.”

The company seems to follow a trend of the industry’s rapid return and growth in Lufkin.

“Our footprint has been here to stay from the beginning,” said Pittman. “We’ve just benefited from growing slowly and steadily over time so that way we can make sure we are stable for our workforce, stable for our community and stable for our company.”

As for future expansions, Pittman says “anything is possible.”