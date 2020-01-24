GROWING IN EAST TEXAS: Community forum held to discuss sustaining the local economy

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK)- When small businesses thrive, their impact can be felt beyond the community.

Workforce Solutions of East Texas held a community forum to discuss the value of economic development and the role business owners play in developing and sustaining the local economy.

For one local business, she relies on her community to help her out.

“I bought an existing quilt shop and I’ve been putting my money into expanding the fabric selection versus paying an employee,” said Marcie Albert, owner of Options Quilt Shop.

The event emphasized the importance of helping out local businesses and made sure they had the right strategies and tools to succeed.

“You almost have to rely on word of mouth to get the word out that shops are around. So just recognition is probably the biggest hurdle,” said Alberts.

To help with those hurdles, the East Texas Workforce Solutions wanted to hear from the public on what they need in order to help them thrive in the economy.

“Within all of that, they have to have a very strong and viable workforce in order for them to remain competitive to be able to provide those necessary services to the community,” said Mary ann Rojas, Regional Executive Director.

As population growth increases, so does businesses and that is something Rojas sees as a positive.

The next meeting will be held in Canton at the Silver Spur Resort from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. For information, or to reserve a seat, contact Kim Stacy at 903-561-8131 or Terrance Mathis at 903-758-1783.