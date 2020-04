GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway.

Caiden James Pierce is a white male standing 5’11” tall weighing 140 Ibs. He has red hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue sweat shorts.

If you have any information about Caiden’s location, call investigator Jennifer Nieves at (903)237-2544 or the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at (903)236-8400.