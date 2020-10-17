Gregg County residents organize Trump parade to encourage voting

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A group of Gregg County residents held a Trump parade today. They decorated their cars and motorcycles with flags and signs to show their support and motivate people to vote.

The event happened on Marshall Avenue in Longview and RV’s, motorcycles and cars were covered with Trump and US flags.

The parade started on the corner of Eastman and Highway 80 and participants drove around the city. They also circled around the loop twice.

Gail Gilbert, a Gregg County resident, was at the event and she said she went to get people to go out and vote.

“We decided that it was just a fun thing to do. People could bring their families, support the president, be patriotic, dress patriotic and put our flags up,” said Gilbert.

The Henderson County Republican Club also hosted a Trump parade at 4 p.m.

Participants met at Trinity Valley Community College and travelled to the courthouse and Tyler before returning to the college.

Also, Trump supporters gathered in Athens today. See pictures from the event below.