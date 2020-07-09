Gregg County officials looking for woman last seen in March

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman last seen back in March.

According to the department, Ashley Lynn Ballenger, 33, was last seen on March 10 in Longview. They say she’s also known to go by the last name of Pierce.

Officials describe her as 5’3″, around 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. They say some distinctive markers of Ballenger are a Hello Killy tattoo on her thigh and a scorpion tattoo on her back.

If you know Ashley’s whereabouts please contact Investigator David Falco at 903-236-8438 or the Gregg County Criminal Investigation Division at 903-236-8408.

VANISHED SERIES

KETK & FOX 51 has dedicated a series to the missing persons in East Texas, called VANISHED.

In the United States, there are more than 16,700 open missing persons cases. 1,317 of those are in the state of Texas. In the 27 counties of East Texas, there are more than 80.

You can find their stories here.