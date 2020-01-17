Gregg County holds hiring event to fill 911 dispatcher vacancies

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police and Fire held a joint hiring event today to address the need for more first responders.

The public safety manager said 911 dispatch operators are the first line of communication between the public and public servants.

Applicants don’t need any prior experience as a dispatcher and if hired they will receive on the job training.

“With the vacancies that we have, I think we can fill it with some really good people that have shown up today,” said Kimberly Baldwin. “Making sure that we have the public safety infrastructure in place and the people necessary to respond to anyone’s emergencies, if they have a health issue or need a police matter solved, they can rest assured that we have the people staffed to do that.”

The fire and police departments are also hiring but they have more advanced criteria that people are required to meet.

If you missed today’s event, you can visit their website HERE for career opportunities.