Gregg County DA’s office to assist with prosecution of man charged in death of Deputy Dickerson

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County District Attorney’s Office has lent one of their top prosecutors to help with the case against the man charged for the murder of Deputy Dickerson.

April Sikes was granted permission by Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson and County Judge Bill Stoudt.

“As a former police officer and detective, news of this senseless tragedy really hit me hard. So, as soon as the news broke, I reached out to Danny to lend assistance, knowing that with his smaller staff and limited resources, it needed to be done. I’d do it for any neighboring county. The Judge agreed with me.” Tom Watson, Gregg County DA

Judge Leann Rafferty administered the oath to Sikes on Thursday to allow her to carry out her duties for the case in Panola County. According to a release, she has worked nearly 50 murder cases, including six where the death penalty was imposed.

Sikes graduated from Baylor University with her undergraduate and law degrees. She served in the Smith County DA’s office for 15 years before Watson hired her after being elected back in 2018.

Gregory Newsom is charged with the murder and was caught in Lousiana hours later.