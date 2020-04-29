Gregg County COVID-19 cases include residents at Longview nursing center

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott’s recent announcement introduced a phased opening of the Texas economy including restaurants and retailers. However, senior living facilities are still under lockdown as these individuals are part of the vulnerable population that could succumb to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt reported 10 new cases. Of those, six belong to the Highland Pines Nursing Center in Longview.

While an investigation is underway, it is unclear whether the new cases are residents or staff members.

“They were tested a few days ago the tests came back late last night and it’s my understanding we have six,” said Judge Stoudt.

In Gregg County, over 1,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 84 turning and positive result and 910 turning a negative result.

While the higher number includes those at the Highland Pines facility, officials stated that two of the remaining 10 cases confirmed Wednesday are believed to belong to an assisted living facility.