Gregg County cancels all jury trials, service through the end of March

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt has canceled all jury trials and jury service through the end of March, according to a release by him Friday afternoon.

“This action is taken to reduce the potential impact of the coronavirus on the parties, jurors, the public, the jail, and court staff.”

All non-essential court proceedings are suspended until April 1 and there will be no large docket calls as well.

Stoudt also asked that residents not come to the courthouse unless it is absolutely necessary. Many of the courthouse needs can be taken care of online, including requests for birth and death records.

Of the four cases of coronavirus in East Texas, one of them is located in Longview. Listed below is the full release.