Green Acres Baptist Church assists paying off medical debt

Arkansas woman arrested in Nacogdoches for assault, suspected of murder back home
by: William Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Pastor David Dykes of Green Acres Baptist Church visited KETK on our East Texas Live broadcast on Tuesday discussing ways the church is assisting people to pay off their medical debt.

Pastor Dykes explained that this was possible after partnering with a corporation that chose clients that they believed needed it the most.

This is the second time this year that the church has taken this step forward, they went through the same process in September.

The total amount of money from both September and December being given is 9 million dollars.

Some people in Smith County have even responded back after receiving a letter stating that their medical debt had been erased, expressing their gratitude for the gesture.

Pastor Dykes mentions that the news is received in the mail through yellow envelopes that appear ordinary, but he explains that the letters will mention the good news on the outside of the package.

