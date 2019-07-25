Great Texas Balloon Race entertains East Texas

Balloons, “Dee IV (L),” “Colorado High (M),” and “Spirit of 76” get ready for flight at the start of the 38th annual Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on July 13, 2019. – 24 pilots from nine U.S. states will take to the sky in their balloons during the two day festival.o day festival. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo credit should read JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pilots across the nation attend the world-class balloon race starting Friday.

Balloon flights start Friday morning with a flight over Longview. The race continues over the weekend finishing at the East Texas Regional Airport. Launch and landing sites for the balloons change every day depending on weather.

To entertain families, Friday and Saturday night display balloons that fill the sky with color and excitement. This gives families the ability to see the balloons up close and watch them inflate and operate.

In 2013, Longview was declared ‘The Balloon Race capital of Texas’ by the 83rd Texas Legislature.

The Great Texas Balloon Race began in 1978 after the Longview Mall’s opening. Today, the race features 50 sport and special-shaped hot air balloons where pilots compete for the Texas STate Championship.

