Graphic Warning: Fort Worth PD releases body cam video of deadly shooting involving UT Tyler assault suspect

Fort Worth police on Thursday released dramatic body camera footage that captured the scene when three officers opened fire on a wanted man Sunday. The suspect was also linked to an assault at the UT Tyler campus earlier this year.

20-year-old JaQuavion Slaton had an arrest warrant issued back in April for allegedly physically assaulting, choking, and pointing a gun at a woman at Victory Village Apartments.

He then fled on foot and was never located by campus police. Authorities called him “armed and dangerous.”

According to our NBC affiliate in Dallas, the video shows the moments that led up to the deadly shooting.

Frozen shots from the video shows what appears to be a gun in the wanted fugitive’s hand.

Officers lost sight of Slaton but took a 17-year-old who also ran into custody without incident.

Video the city says shows the officers acting appropriately.

Officers quickly located Slaton, hiding in a pickup truck. But police said he didn’t give up and had his gun in his hand.

When he moved, officers responded.

“Put your hands up, put your hands up. He’s reaching,” officers shouted.

Three officers opened fire and immediately called for an ambulance.

Police also released a photo of his gun — a Glock.

The NBC affiliates also report that the medical examiner noted that the cause of death was still listed as homicide but that the investigation was continuing.

Police said they do plan to release all the video in the future but did not provide a timeline.