Governor gives 'Lauren's Law' his signature, changing Texas capital murder charges

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) - Governor Greg Abbott has been busy at the Capitol signing bills into law.

Tuesday, the governor gave "Lauren's Law" his signature.

In 2016, 13-year-old Lauren Landavazo was shot and killed while walking home from school in the Wichita Falls area.

Her killer was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, however, he could become eligible for parole after 30 years in prison.

Before "Lauren's Law," a person who murdered someone under the age of ten would be charged with capital murder.

Under the new law, the victim age limit has now been raised to 15.

That means a convicted murderer of a child under the age of 15 would get a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Lauren's parents starting pushing for this change so other parents didn't have to face the same scenario.

"This law does not apply to our case but it does help protect children of Texas in the future. We're just so proud of the beautiful, loving, and giving person our daughter was and the way she was always trying to help others. We are just so blessed we have that kind of legacy to carry on," her father Vern said.

Lawmakers behind the legislation say they worked to make sure the bill was not an expansion of the death penalty.