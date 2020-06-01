Abbott calls Floyd’s death ‘a horrific act of police brutality’, denies help from US military

UPDATE (1:15 P.M.) – Gov. Abbott forcefully spoke out against the death of George Floyd, calling it a “horrific act of police brutality. It should never have happened.”

He supported the vast majority of Texas residents that have spoken out peacefully during protests in Texas. However, he also promised federal prosecution for those that commit acts of violence that incite looting and riots.

Abbott acknowledged that the looters were primarly from out-of-state.

On Monday, President Trump strongly suggested that all governors take help from U.S. military to restore “LAW AND ORDER.”

Abbott rejected the help, saying that “Texans can take care of Texans.”

Colonel Steve McGraw, the Director of Texas DPS, said that there are undercover troopers at protests on the lookout for anarchists. He said that the violence in Texas has primarily been coordinated by self-identified members of Antifa.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott will participate in a briefing and host a press conference on the state’s response to continued protest violence Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Dallas City Hall.

The governor will be joined by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard Major General Tracy Norris, Dallas Police Department Chief Reneé Hall, and Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus.

Proper social distancing protocols will be enforced, and everyone will be screened prior to admittance.