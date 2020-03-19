Gov. Abbott orders temporary closure of all Driver License offices

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference as he announced the signing of a state disaster declaration to maximize resources for the state to tackle novel coronavirus cases on March 13, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Richie Bowes)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott announced late Wednesday night that he has ordered all Texas driver license offices to be temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Expiration dates on driver licenses have also been suspended, but residents are still able to renew online if you are eligible to do so.

Offices will remain open only for providing Commercial Driver Licenses for truckers. Gov. Abbott has maintained during the outbreak that he will do anything he can to keep goods moving through Texas.

“Our commercial drivers are essential for the consistent flow of goods throughout the state, and we will continue to ensure those seeking an intial CDL to do so. Closing driver license offices to those not seeking a CDL is another step the state is taking to ensure social distancing in our communities.” Gov. Greg Abbott