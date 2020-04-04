Gov. Abbott holds call with Dr. Fauci about response to COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference in which he issued another executive order on March 24, 2020, which in part, requires all hospitals to report bed capacity to the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott held a call on Saturday with Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the key doctors in charge of the White House’s coronavirus task force.

In a statement, the Governor said that they discussed the state’s “uniform standard among Texans to stay home unless performing an essential service or activity…”

Gov. Abbott issued an executive order on Tuesday that extended his social distancing restrictions across Texas, including keeping all schools remain closed until May 4.

While the new order has all the workings of a statewide stay-at-home order, Abbott has hesitated to call it that.

“This is not a stay at home strategy, a stay at home strategy would mean you have to stay at home, you cannot leave home for any circumstances, that obviously is not what we have articulated here. This is a standard based upon essential services and essential activities.” Gov. Abbott

Texas currently has 108 number of deaths out of 6,359 cases. In East Texas, there are 189 confirmed cases and 7 deaths.