Gov. Abbott appoints Lufkin doctor to chair State Board of Education

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Dr. Kevin Ellis of Lufkin to chair the State Board of Education for the next two years, according to a release from his office on Monday.

Ellis is the District 9 representative on the board and was elected to a four-year term back in 2016. He served on the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees as their president from 2015-2016.

Dr. Ellis is the owner of Ellis Chiropractic and a member of the Texas Chiropractic Association and the American Chiropractic Association.

