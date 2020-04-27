Gov. Abbot lifts DPS COVID-19 border checkpoints

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTAL/KMSS/KETK) – The DPS COVID-19 checkpoints at the Texas/Louisiana border will soon be going away.

Gov. Greg Abbott made that announcement Monday as part of his plans to reopen the state.

The checkpoints required those traveling from Louisiana by plane or on the ground to quarantine for 14 days before they can enter into public spaces in Texas.

The executive order will eliminate the mandatory 14-day quarantine for that traveling from Louisiana.

During a briefing on Monday, Abbott announced that “Phase 1” to reopen Texas on Friday, May 1 includes businesses, retail stores, restaurants, and movie theaters.