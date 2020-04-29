Goodwill of East Texas reopening retail locations on Friday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Goodwill of East Texas is reopening 15 retail locations on Friday after nearly four weeks of being closed.

The company closed all locations on April 4 but will reopen on May 1 after Gov. Abbott’s announcement to open the Texas economy in phases including retailers at 25%.

To protect the community and staff, Goodwill will include the following restrictions:

All staff will wear personal protective equipment (masks, gloves and face shields)

All staff will be screened for COVID19 symptoms prior to beginning their workday

Stores will operate with shorter hours from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday- Saturday and 1 -6 p.m. on Sundays

Goodwill Greeter: A Goodwill Greeter will welcome customers to the store, providing instruction on new shopping standards. The greeter will also monitor at the door to ensure that we do not exceed occupancy levels per Gov. Abbott’s orders

“We will continue to follow the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), Governor Greg Abbott, and local authorities to keep our loyal donors, shoppers and staff informed and safe,” said Kimberly B. Lewis, President & CEO of Goodwill.

“We are cleaning and sanitizing all areas and stocking the sales floor with great Goodwill finds, and we look forward to welcoming our loyal shoppers back,” she said.