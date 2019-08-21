Good Samaritans help Nacogdoches K9 officer arrest suspect who ran from scene

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two good Samaritans are being hailed as heroes for helping a K9 officer chase down a suspect who ran from a traffic stop.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer pulled over a car with two people in it for a traffic stop.

The passenger attempted to flee the scene before backup could arrive. As a K9 officer gave chase, two Nacogdoches residents noticed what was happening, jumped out of their car, and helped tackle the suspect.

The good Samaritans were identified as Garrett Galloway and Jamie Rawley.

The passenger who ran was identified as 40-year-old Anthony Krebs. He was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The driver was identified as Robert Coe, 62. He was also charged with the same crimes.