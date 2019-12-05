Gohmert says moms shouldn’t send kids to Harvard or Stanford law schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – East Texas congressman Louie Gohmert (R) said in a statement after Tuesday’s impeachment hearing that “If you love America, mamas, don’t let your babies grow up to go to Harvard or Stanford law school.”

Two of the constitutional experts, Noah Feldman and Pamela Karlan, teach at the respective law schools.

Both Feldman and Karlan testified that President Trump’s call to Ukraine reached the level of an impeachable offense. Karlan said that “if we are to keep faith with the Constitution and our Republic, President Trump must be held to account.”

Only one of the witnesses, Jonathan Turley of George Washington University, criticized Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Trump.

Turley called it “the shortest proceeding, with the thinnest evidentiary record, and the narrowest grounds ever used to impeach a president.” He also remarked how he did not support trump politically and voted against him in 2016.

However, his critics pointed back to 1998, when he testified to the same committee that he supported President Clinton’s impeachment.

Gohmert railed briefly against Harvard Law School, despite voting for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch back in 2017, who attended the school and graduated back in 1991.

The eight-term congressman is a former judge in the 7th District Court in Smith County. He was elected in 1992 and served until 2002.

Gohmert earned his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M in 1975 before graduating from Baylor Law School in 1997.