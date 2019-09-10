East Texas State Fair showcasing Texas-made products at ‘Go Texas’ exhibit

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair is less than one month away, and this year they will be debuting a new exhibit.

The Go Texan brand will be featured as a push to shop locally at the ‘Discovery Texas’ building.

The Go Texan market offers salsa, spices, sauces, honey, soaps, jams, and more. All of these products made in Texas from start to finish.

20 different companies will be participating in the first market at the fair totaling 85 different products for sale.

The 2019 East Texas State Fair is September 20th – 29th. For more information, visit their site HERE.