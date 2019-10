GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A Gladewater woman and her dog were rescued from a house fire late Wednesday night, according to the local fire department.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to just 20 percent of the home. The woman was taken to a local hospital for an unknown injury.

Her dog was seen in a photo posted by the department receiving oxygen from workers at the scene.

Photo: Gladewater Fire Department

It is unknown at this time what started the fire.