Gladewater officials respond to rollover accident, occupants taken to hospital

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Gladewater officials responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident on Phillips Springs Road late Monday night, according to the local fire department.

In a phone interview with KETK, the department said that an investigation is ongoing and they would be releasing more information once the investigation was complete.

They did not release how many people were inside the truck or how old the occupants were. Everyone inside was taken to a local hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story and KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.

