Gladewater ISD announces graduation plans with signs, parade

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Gladewater ISD has announced its graduation plans for 2020 seniors including custom senior signs and a unique parade to celebrate with the community.

Senior Signs

To honor graduating seniors, Gladewater High School will purchase signs with the student’s name, 2020, and a photo of the student in their cap and gown to place along the high school grounds and downtown to celebrate their accomplishments.

Graduation

A modified graduation will be held on May 29th with a time to be determined at a later date.

Gladewater ISD will host a parade where parents/guardians will drive their seniors through town. Cars will line up at the rodeo grounds and through the student parking lot. Seniors will wear their cap, gown, and tassel and be limited to one car.

To celebrate, decorating cars is encouraged. Businesses and families along the parade are invited to decorate as well. The procession will end at the high school bus ramp where diplomas will be presented to each senior in their car.

A photo opportunity will be available next to the Jack V. Murphy sign by the stadium up to 24 hours after graduation.

Following social distancing guidelines, Gladewater Chief of Police and GISD’s School Resource Officers will provide safety during and after the parade.

For more information, you can visit the Gladewater ISD Facebook page.