Gladewater home destroyed after late-night fire

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – At least one Gladewater home was destroyed late Monday night, according to the Gladewater Fire Department.

According to officials, the fire began around 9:30 p.m. when multiple fire crews responded to the blaze. Along with Gladewater officials, Clarksville City-Warren City Volunteer Fire Department and the Sabine Fire Department helped put it out.

The crews worked together to put out the fire around midnight. One home was destroyed, but the condition of the two homes next to it is are unknown.

There were no reports of injury from the fire. The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

Photo: Gladewater Fire Department