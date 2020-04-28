GIVING DAY: Gilmont Camp & Conference Center – Upshur County

Camp Gilmont celebrates 80 years in 2020!! Your investment in the ministry is transforming lives for good! Unplugging from technology and plugging into stuff that lasts, like: imaginative play, selfless acts, sharing stories, creating memories, appreciating nature, building bridges, problem solving, and seeing God in new and personal ways!



Like so many, Gilmont is experiencing unprecedented change. Spring retreat groups were canceled resulting in a loss of our operating funds. We have cut a variety of costs, but the board remains committed to taking care of the people and the place – so we are positioned for active ministry as soon as we are able. Because we hold so much uncertainty, we are asking for funds for general operations. We hold to our faith alongside our friends near and far. God sees us and knows us – we feel the prayers lifted by so many people who are connected to this special place. Thank you for being among the friends who are traveling this journey with us.