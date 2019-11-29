GIVING BACK: New Life Lufkin hands out hot meals to community for Thanksgiving

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Despite a difficult 2019, one East Texas family is giving back by handing out meals to the community through their church.

“This past year, I have been through cancer twice and my husband has been through cancer and we’ve been blessed by other people,” said Terrie, member of New Life Lufkin.

Instead of giving in, they are choosing to acknowledge the blessings that transpired from hardship and inspire others in their community.

“Being what we have been through, we decided that it’s our turn to turn around and give,” said Terrie.

To give back, they signed up to hand out meals with their church this Thanksgiving.

“We had been going to other countries, to India, Haiti, different places, and one day the Lord just really prompted me that I was flying over the greatest mission field,” said Tammy Holder, the pastor’s wife.

That mission field was right there in Lufkin.

“We began by just coming out here to Petty’s and knocking on doors, asking people if they needed any prayer, and physical needs, spiritual needs,” said Holder.

While the church is known for worshipping indoors, New Life Lufkin wants to spread their spirits and blessing out into the community.

“I just think it’s really important because there’s so many people who get overlooked, these people, a lot of people just don’t come out here, because these people get overlooked on a daily basis,” said Hannah Pierce, the Outreach Coordinator for New Life Lufkin.

Reaching that goal for the second year, they have served up a delicious, inviting feast for neighbors in need.

“I wanna give all the glory to God because we’ve gone through so much and that’s what he calls us to do in his Kingdom to come and serve others,” said Liz Henson, the Henson’s daughter-in-law. “Some of them are not fortunate enough, but we’re fortunate enough that we can even be allowed to come and do this.”

Fortunate enough to bless others on a day meant to inspire gratefulness.