Girl Scouts selling cookies online, will deliver to your door

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you still want those thin mints and samoas during this time of quarantine, the Girl Scouts of America have got you covered with online cookie sales.

The sweets will be delivered right to your door and the proceeds will go right to your local troop.

If your kids are getting cabin fever from boredom, there is a solution for that as well.

Girl Scouts At Home offers self-guided activities your kids can do online. These can be accessed by all families, not just those with scouts.

You can also choose to bring joy to someone else through cookies by choosing to donate your box at the time of purchase.