Gilmer to discuss ordinance outlawing abortion Tuesday night

The Upshur County Republican Executive Committee discussing the proposed ordiance at a meeting on Monday. The city council will discuss the proposal Thursday (Photo: Mark Lee Dickson)

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Gilmer will discuss passing an ordinance outlawing abortion Tuesday night in what has become a growing trend among small cities in East Texas.

The city council meets Tuesday night and the abortion ordinance is listed at the bottom of the agenda. It is unclear from the agenda if the council will take a vote.

The director of the East Texas Right to Life Mark Lee Dickson has been spearheading the effort. He celebrated Monday night that the city of Tenaha was the latest to unanimously declare itself a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

Tonight the City of Tenaha, Texas (Population 1,160) became the FIFTH CITY in the nation to pass an ordinance outlawing… Posted by Mark Lee Dickson on Monday, September 23, 2019

The first to pass such an ordinance into law was Waskom back in June. So far, none of the cities that have passed ordinances, including Gilmer, actually have abortion clinics within their city limits.

The Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity put up billboards on I-20 outside of Waskom to protest the decision. The sign reads “Abortion is Freedom.”

On social media, the group wrote: “Abortion is still legal in Waskom, every city in Texas, and in all 50 states. No publicity stunt will ever change that.”

So far, none of the cities that have passed such ordinances have faced court challenges. They would violate the Supreme Court’s 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that permits abortion in the United States.