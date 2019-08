GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer teenager has been located safely after being missing since May 8, according to the Hughes Springs Police Department.

He has been found safe. He is no longer missing. Thank you all for your help. Posted by Hughes Springs Police Department on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

It is unknown why Shaw went missing.

For more information on over 400,000 missing children in America, visit the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children.