Gilmer Police looking for missing man needing medical attention

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has medical issues and needs medication.

Alwin Albright,74, was last seen on July 6 leaving his house at 700 E. Scott Street in Gilmer.

Albright is described as a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He weighs 250 lbs. and is 5’10”.

He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and blue jeans while walking away from his house.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Gilmer Police Department at (903) 843-5545