Gilmer Police, family asking for public’s help locating missing man

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for over a week.

According to the family, Gene “Randy” Dyess, was last seen on Tuesday, May 26 in the Gilmer area.

He is 51-years-old and drives a silver 2010 Mitsubishi Gallant with a handicap license plate #1NJWC.

Randy’s brother, Jay, says it is very unlike him to leave without calling. “Randy, you have everybody freaking out,” he said. “You’re loved by alot of people and we just wanna know where you are.”

The family has offered a $5,000 award to information that leads to Randy’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Murray at (903) 843-5545.