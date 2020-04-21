Gilmer man dies after rollover wreck into pond

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man was killed late Monday night after a one-vehicle wreck into a pond.

According to DPS, the wreck happened on SH 155 just two miles south of Big Sandy. The crash was reported just before 9:15 p.m.

The preliminary report states that Shawn Derek Shannon, 36, of Gilmer was traveling northbound across the Sabine River when he lost control and veered across the roadway.

The car skidded down an embankment at a second bridge and rolled over into a private pond with the top submerged in water.

Shannon was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Manes. The crash remains under investigation.