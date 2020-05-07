Gilmer ISD moves graduation date, includes regulations

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer ISD has released its modified graduation ceremony that includes a new date.

Seniors will now walk the stage on Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. at the Jeff Traylor Stadium on the campus of the high school.

Due to the 25% maximum occupancy required by the state, each graduate is limited to five guests. The event will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend. The district said if the maximum occupancy changes prior to graduation, the number of guests allowed will be revised.

Graduates are asked to be dropped off at the CATE building or park in the grass behind the building. Each graduate will have their temperature taken prior to entering the ceremony. The district said if a graduate has a temperature over 100, they will not be allowed to participate per CDC guidelines. Masks will not be required, but are highly encouraged.

For more information, visit the Gilmer ISD Superintendent Facebook page.