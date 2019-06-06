GET YOUR TICKETS! UT Tyler Cowan Center announces 2019-20 season performers

Tickets, tickets! Get your tickets!

The UT Tyler Cowan Center has a new season of performances for you to enjoy in 2019 through 2020.

Performances are broken down into their: Broadway Series, Performing Arts Series, and Braithwaite Intimate Gatherings Series.

BROADWAY SERIES

Jersey Boys will hit the stage on Monday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The show is not recommended for all ages. The show contains smoke, gunshots, strobe lights, drug references, sexual situations, and profane Jersey vocabulary.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will hit the stage Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

It tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Bandstand takes the stage on Thursday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m.

It’s 1945, and six soldiers return from war to a changed nation.

When NBC announces a national competition to find America’s next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen.

And finally, The Color Purple will hit the stage on Monday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m.

This joyous American classic details a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South.

PERFORMING ARTS SERIES

DIAVOLO Architecture in Motion is the first to hit the stage on Thursday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Around for more than 25 years, the show displays surprising movement against a backdrop of elaborately designed space, all while entertaining audiences with what is, in fact, a new art form.

Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue will hit the stage Tuesday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m..

This show follows the journey of a young composer as he struggles with his music, and it’s only when he begins to follow in the footsteps of his idol, A.R. Rahman, that he discovers his path to success. This spectacular production reveals the secrets of the world’s most prolific film industry, and the people behind the screen who make the magic in India’s factory of dreams.

Next up, STOMP hits the stage Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Fun for the whole family, the eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms.

Cirque Éloize Hotel is the next show up, and is set for Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

It is the story of a place and its transient travelers. Let acrobatics, theatre, dance and live music guide you through this intimate refuge, styled with an avant-garde scenography inspired by the elegance of only the greatest hotels.

Menopause The Musical is the last of this series and will be on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

BRAITHWAITE INTIMATE GATHERINGS SERIES

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo is the first up on the list. The two will hit the stage on Tuesday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Giraldo have been making music together for four decades. Benatar’s staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude, along with Giraldo’s trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer, and songwriter forged a unique sound responsible for some of rock’s most memorable hits including, “We Belong,” “Invincible,” and “Love Is A Battlefield.”

Country Music icon Martina McBride will round out 2019 with a performance on Tuesday, December 3 at 8 p.m.

Kicking off 2020, will be An Evening with Rita Moreno, Legend of Stage and Screen on Thursday, January 30, at 7:30 p.m.

For her break-out role as Anita in West Side Story, Moreno landed an Oscar. Decades later, as one of only three Americans to receive a Peabody, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award, Moreno remains one of the busiest stars in show business.

Last up in the Intimate Gatherings Series is The Pointer Sisters on February 20, at 7:30 p.m.

The group rose from singing at their father’s church to achieving worldwide fame – securing a place in pop music history.

DISTINGUISHED LECTURE SERIES

Laura Ingraham



Thursday, October 10, 2019 • 7:00 PM

Laura Ingraham is the most listened-to woman in political talk radio in the United States. The Laura Ingraham Show is heard on hundreds of stations nationwide and has been addicting legions of listeners since its launch in 2001. She is the editor-in-chief and co-founder of the political news site LifeZette, which launched in 2015. Always smart and entertaining, she is the host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News. She is the #1 New York Times best-selling author of five books. A former litigator, Ingraham clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Ingraham is an avid supporter of our troops and a variety of military organizations.

Carly Fiorina

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 • 7:30 PM

A true leader, Carly Fiorina is a passionate advocate for problem-solving, innovation, and effective leadership. Starting out as a secretary for a 9-person real-estate business, she eventually became the first woman to lead a Fortune 50 company. Recruited to lead HP in 1999, Carly’s leadership lifted HP to become the 11th largest company in the U.S. With Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Carly co-founded the One-Woman Initiative to engage and empower women in Pakistan, Egypt, India and the Philippines. Carly was appointed by President Bush and CIA Director Michael Hayden to serve as the Chairman of the External Advisory Board of the CIA after 9/11. In 2015, Carly launched a campaign for President, focused on empowering and engaging citizens to take back government from a political ruling class that has failed to deliver results.

