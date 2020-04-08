GET UP AND DANCE: How one teacher is paving the way for online studio sessions worldwide

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Artistic Dance Concepts here in Tyler is not going to let the coronavirus crisis keep them from dancing.

Gov. Abbott issued a stay-at-home order until April 30 which closed non-essential businesses including gyms and dance studios. Owner Bonnie Hotman Pehl is using technology to her advantage by transitioning her studio classes online.

“It is awesome because I can still go up to the camera and watch every kid. I can still give corrections and still ensure that everyone is really working and getting proper technique,” said Pehl.

Now she is leading the way for others here in East Texas and around the world to do the same by helping them set up online classes.

“I was able to start the studio relief program where I am now responsible for other studios that didn’t have the capabilities to get online,” said Pehl. ” So now I’ll be the teacher to kids all around the world.”