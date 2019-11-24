George W. Bush to speak at LeTourneau in December

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – George W. Bush will speak at the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University on December 3 to share stories from his life in business and politics in a question and answer format.

The public is invited to attend and tickets are available to purchase at the Belcher Center box office. Seat prices are $65 and $100 depending on the level.

The East Texas Speakers Forum, a non-profit organization, will be presenting the event.

“We were inspired by enthusiasm in our communities after other recent speaker events, by hearing President Bush at another Texas fundraiser, and especially by the possibility of furthering a sense of regionalism and encouraging East Texas communities and organizations to pull together on this project,” said Ric Brack, president of the Speakers Forum.

