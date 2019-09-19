Gas prices spike across Texas following attack in Saudi Arabia

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gas prices across Texas suffered a spike in the past week in reaction to the drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, according to a report from AAA Texas.

The statewide gas price average was $2.39, up nearly 12 cents from just one week ago. However, Tyler was paying the least in Texas, with an average price of $2.28 for a gallon of gas.

Despite the spike, gas is still 21 cents cheaper than it was at the same time in 2018. The Texas average one year ago was $2.60.

Due to the attacks in Saudi Arabia, nearly 6 million barrels of oil have been taken out of the market. The country says they should get production back to normal by the end of the month.

