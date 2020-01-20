Gary passes ordinance to becomes 10th ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’ in the U.S.

GARY, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, the City of Gary passed an ordinance to become a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn.’

The city council passed the ordinance unanimously and will become the 10th in the nation to ban abortion.

Gary is a small city in Panola County and has a population of around 300.

The organization, Right to Life is spearheading the efforts by expanding sanctuary cities throughout Texas and the country.

Other places they hope to pass the same ordinance include Lindale, Mount Enterprise, and Carthage.

FULL LIST OF SANCTUARY CITIES IN TEXAS: