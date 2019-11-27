FUTURE MARINE: East Texas teen sharpens skills for military

In a world where technology is king, one East Texas teen is sharpening his skills in a vanishing trade.

He’s teaching himself to become a knifesmith and a pretty good one at that.

When the school day ends, students typically spend their afternoons practicing, whether it’s football, basketball, cheerleading or band, but for 14-year-old Isaiah Gomez of Chandler, he rolls up the door to his family’s shop, fires up the grinder and gets straight to work.

He makes knives.

Isaiah said, “I just love it. It’s a fun hobby. It’s worth doing it.”

A form of utility art dating back thousands of years, Isaiah’s interest doesn’t fall far from the tree.

His father, Joe, who works in undercover law enforcement, spends his free time in the shop, woodworking.

“It helps me relax and kinda relieves some stress,” Joe said.

He explained, he knew his middle child, Isaiah, would be crafty with his hands, remembering a time his young son was tinkering in the shop with a hammer and some nails.

“And I looked up and theres 50 nails all over the wall! And I was like, ‘oh, okay.’ Ever since then I knew, he was going to be like me!” Joe laughed.

Isaiah says he’s constantly looking to improve his craft.

He watches video tutorials that spark his imagination and often gets advice and guidance from his mentor, a local law enforcement agent and experienced kinfesmith named “Hodge.”

Isaiah admits, it has become a bit of an obsession.

“During the weekends, I wake up, go out to the shop, stay there until 10 at night,” Isaiah said.

When he finally finishes a project, he says he feels more inspired and confident to make another one.

Isaiah plans to one day use that same principle of discipline and dedication to join the United States Marine Corps.

“I want to serve for my country, and I want to save lives,” Isaiah said, adding it’s something he has wanted to do since he was 10 years old.

Joe said he was a bit speechless when his son told him what he wanted to do.

“He said ‘Dad I want to be a marine.’ And I just kind of paused for a minute,” Joe remembered.

It was such a monumental decision at such a young age, Joe said there was only one thing he could do.

“I encouraged him. I said ‘Fine, if that’s what you want to do, I’ll support you and go for it!'” Joe said.

Getting his wife on board was a different story. A protective and loving mother, like most, she had her reservations.

“I said ‘Baby, he wants to do that, let him be,'” Joe said.

Isaiah and Joe said eventually, she came around.

“It makes me feel good because now I don’t have to worry about her trying to force me out of it,” Isaiah said.

Incorporating his passion for knifesmithing and his dream to become a Marine, one morning, Isaiah said he woke up and decided he wanted to create a KA-BAR.

“A knife that the marines used from WWII, that they still use today,” Isaiah said.

This knife was used by Marines for everything from opening cans, to digging trenches and even man-on-man combat.

Isaiah said he wanted it to be perfect.

After a lot of dedicated research and elbow grease, when he was finally finished, he said it belonged in the hands of a Marine veteran.

“Not all of them get recognized and thanked for serving, you know?” Isaiah said.

Jake Wiese is a two-tour combat veteran. As a member of the 2nd battalion, 1st Marines, Sergeant Wiese held a combat leadership position during the Battle of Fallujah in 2004.

Humble about his time overseas, he said it was an honor to receive this knife, one that represents American freedom and the ultimate price it takes to defend it.

It’s a risk this East Texas teen has already accessed and doesn’t take lightly.

“I don’t want to pass away. I want to get out and be with my family, but If I do pass away, then I know that I served for my country,” Isaiah quietly said.

His parents, full of emotion, “I mean I tear up when I hear him say that. It comes from his heart and makes me proud,” said Joe.

Though, knifesmithing comes with hazards of its own.

“Knifemaking is kinda risky. You do get hurt a lot. You do catch on fire sometimes,” Isaiah joked.

He was referring to a time he was grinding a knife, and the sparks caught his shirt on fire.

“I had to throw the shirt away! It was a good shirt too! I was kinda upset about it,” Isaiah said.

He now wears a yellow, flame-retardant apron to prevent a repeat disaster.

After the Marines, Isaiah says he wants to follow in his father’s law enforcement footsteps.

“He wants to either go DEA, FBI or DPS, and I think he’s going to be a great person for that field,” Joe said.

With the whole world still ahead of him, Isaiah is letting his passions pave his future and hopes other teens will do the same.

“I want to go out, be active, do something with my life. I want to see what the world has for me, and other people should do the exact same thing. Try new things, try different things, take risks,” Isaiah said.

Isaiah looked at the knife that will one day represent his future. The words “Semper Fi” are engraved on the side, which means “always faithful.”

A famous Marine Corps motto Isaiah hopes will carry him through these next few chapters of his life.

