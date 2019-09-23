Funeral held for East Texas teen killed in car accident

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Family and friends gathered to remember a student who died in a tragic car accident earlier this week.

17-year-old Hayden Blalock was a senior at Marshall High and a member of the football team.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says he was on his way to school Wednesday morning when his truck hit a wild hog that led to the accident.

Hundreds of students, friends, and family said their final farewell to a young man described as a gentle giant.

“We got back out of the field house and that’s when they told us,” said Blalock’s friend Tyrese Gatson.

“He was always happy and hard to believe that he’s gone,” said Blalock’s friend Makayla Baty.

“He was really funny, outgoing, outspoken. Everything they said in the funeral. It was true,” said Blalock’s former teacher Tequice Gatson, Former teacher.

Students in the area are showing their support by wearing red and using the hashtag ‘ Hayden 94’ on Twitter. 94 was his football jersey number.

Blalock’s final resting place is at the Woodlawn Cemetery.