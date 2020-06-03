Funeral arrangements set for beloved East Texas firefighter

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A beloved firefighter from Holly Lake Ranch is set to be buried in Tyler on Thursday after passing away last week.

Joseph Cirasola was born in Brooklyn on July 29, 1952 and moved down to East Texas in 1998. Soon thereafter, he moved to Holly Lake Ranch where he was active in the community through his involvement with the Volunteer Fire Department.

He was with the department for 15 years, including as Chief during his last five. He was once named the “Firefighter of the Year.” He also served as the Precinct Chair for the Wood County Republican Party.

His obituary says he kept his New York roots as a life-long New York Mets and Jets fan. Cirasola passed away on May 29 at the age of 67.

Cirasola is survived by his daughter, Nicole Dulberg, and his son-in-law, Jon Dulberg and his twin granddaughters, Taylor and Jordan. He is also survived by his sisters, Antoinette McGann and husband John of Miramar Beach, FL, and Mary Navetta and husband Frank of Tyler, TX.

Visitation and the prayer of the Rosary will take place at Lowe Funeral Home in Quitman, TX on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Chapel of Sts. Peter and Paul in Tyler, TX. Burial with Fire Department honors will follow Mass at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler, TX.

Memorial donations may be in Joe’s name to the Holly Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

