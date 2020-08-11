Funeral arrangements announced for East Texas teens killed in weekend crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Funeral arrangements have been made public for Zane Taylor and Maggie Groom, the two East Texas teenagers killed in a car wreck just east of Brownsboro on Saturday morning.

Zane Taylor

Zane was a 2019 graduate from Grand Saline High School and was a member of the football team.

There will be a memorial service for Taylor at the Grand Saline football stadium on Thursday, August 13 at 8:30 p.m. All that attend are asked to bring a mask and that COVID-19 precautions will apply.

A visitation will be held on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home. His funeral will be held at the Rock Hill Baptist Church in Brownsboro.

To donate to his family’s GoFundMe page, click here.

Maggie Olevia Groom

Maggie was a 2020 graduate from Eustace High School and was a volleyball player. She was born on March 25, 2002.

Her visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12, at 6:00 p.m. at Eubank Cedar Creek Funeral Home in Mabank.

The funeral service will be held on August 13 at 2 p.m. at Life Fellowship Church in Athens. A graveside service will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.

To donate to her family’s GoFundMe page, click here.