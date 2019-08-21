Funding approved to expand Old Jacksonville Hwy to Cherokee Co.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Officials have approved funding to expand Old Jacksonville Hwy into Cherokee County.

TxDot is directing the project and will pay 90 percent of the cost with money from the federal highway administration.

“The bottom line is Smith county is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state of Texas. We don’t want to be in traffic jams 5, 10, 15 20 years from now so those plannings and that construction has to take place today and so we are happy to get this one underway,” Jeff Ward, County Commissioner said.

The expansion project has been underway for 15 years as design and construction were put into place.

Old Jacksonville Hwy is currently expanding from a two-lane to a five-lane road from the four-way stop in Gresham to the four-way stop in Flint.

Now the expansion will continue past Flint into Cherokee County where Old Jacksonville merges with Hwy 69.