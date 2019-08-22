Fund created to help pay for Madison William’s memorial

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – A Paypal account has been created to help raise money for the burial expenses of Madison Williams, the three-year-old girl who died on Sunday after walking between her mother and grandmother’s house.

To donate, click here.

A family member confirmed to KETK News that the account is legitimate and that the goal for the fundraising is $15,000. So far, they have raised just over $100.

A preliminary autopsy report found that Madison drowned in a nearby pond. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed in her death.