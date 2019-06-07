Fun Forest Pool to be closed for summer 2019

Fun Forest Pool in Tyler will be closed for the rest of the summer, according to a statement from the City of Tyler due to “unforeseen issues.”

During construction earlier this year, critical leaks occurred which created “unsafe swimming conditions.”

“While we understand the disappointment this news brings, we take the safety of our residents very seriously and are not willing to compromise that safety,” said Russ Jackson, director over Parks. “We invite all to cool off at the Faulkner Park Spraygrounds and the newly renovated Splasher the Dolphin splash pad at Bergfeld Park, which are up and running during approved park hours.”

Please check out the Parks website at www.TylerParksandRec.com for updates and more information.