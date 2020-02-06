Frontier discontinuing flights at Tyler airport

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Denver based airline is ceasing operations in Tyler after just seven months of entering the area.
Frontier Airlines released the following statement on Wednesday:
“We have made the difficult decision to suspend operations at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport (TYR) in April 2020 based on a lack of sufficient demand to support the service. We greatly appreciate the partnership and support we have received from the airport and community and will continue to evaluate the potential for future opportunities.”
The airline started operations in July and offered special round-trip Denver flights.