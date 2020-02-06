Frontier discontinuing flights at Tyler airport

In this June 26, 2019 photo Frontier Airlines jetliners sit at gates on the A concourse at Denver International Airport in Denver. A new report says U.S. airlines are increasing their emissions of climate-changing gases much faster than they are boosting fuel efficiency. The International Council on Clean Transportation said Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 that carbon dioxide emissions and fuel burning rose 7% from 2016 to 2018, overshadowing a 3% gain in fuel efficiency. The report ranked Frontier the most efficient among the 11 largest U.S. airlines. The Denver-based carrier has added more than 40 Airbus jets with more efficient engines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Denver based airline is ceasing operations in Tyler after just seven months of entering the area.

Frontier Airlines released the following statement on Wednesday:

“We have made the difficult decision to suspend operations at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport (TYR) in April 2020 based on a lack of sufficient demand to support the service. We greatly appreciate the partnership and support we have received from the airport and community and will continue to evaluate the potential for future opportunities.”

The airline started operations in July and offered special round-trip Denver flights.