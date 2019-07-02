Frontier Airlines set to take off from Tyler on Tuesday

The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport will enter a new era on Tuesday with service from Frontier Airlines set to take off on its first flight.

Frontier Airlines’ lease with TYR is up at council. The inaugural flight with @FlyFrontier is next Tuesday, July 2 to and out of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Welcome to Tyler, Frontier! We are glad you’re here! pic.twitter.com/8tBfFFmjs8 — City of Tyler, Texas (@CityofTyler) June 26, 2019

KETK News will be live from the airport for takeoff and will have a reporter onboard for the flight to Denver.

The official number is Flight 215 and will takeoff at 4:57 p.m.

It will be the first non-American Airlines flights out of the airport since April 5, 2016. United Airlines canceled its flights to Houston, leaving four daily flights to DFW as the only commercial aviation option in Tyler.

Frontier is offering seasonal flights to Denver, the airline’s headquarters, on Tuesday, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

It is offering right now a $39 one-way ticket. For a limited time, the airline is also hosting a program where children fly free.